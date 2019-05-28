Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $282.61 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.28 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total value of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,116 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-shares-sold-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.