Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EGBN has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

