Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Stake Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 231.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.79.

In other Eaton news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,890 shares of company stock worth $2,809,633 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

