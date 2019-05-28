ECR Minerals (ECR) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.25

Shares of ECR Minerals PLC (LON:ECR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 19734151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.25.

About ECR Minerals (LON:ECR)

ECR Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral projects in Argentina, the Philippines, and Australia. The company has 100% interests in the Avoca, Bailieston, Moormbool, and Timor gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. The company has a 25% interest in the Danglay epithermal gold project located in a prolific gold and copper mining district in the north of the Philippines; and a 100% interest in the SLM gold project situated in La Rioja Province, Argentina.

