Enbridge (ENB) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.22

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.22 and last traded at C$50.97, with a volume of 1422361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial raised Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.00.

The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.50%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$385,069.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 813,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,110,272.33.

About Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

