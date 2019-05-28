Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Entegra Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegra Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. FIG Partners raised shares of Entegra Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Entegra Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Entegra Financial has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Entegra Financial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 260,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegra Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Entegra Financial by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegra Financial Company Profile

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

