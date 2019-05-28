Entegris Inc (ENTG) Holdings Trimmed by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

ENTG opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Gregory Bryan Marshall sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $522,253.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 15,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $632,781.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,855.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,479. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/entegris-inc-entg-holdings-trimmed-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.