EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

NYSE EQM traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,260. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $389.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 57.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

