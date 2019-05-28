Equiniti Group PLC (EQN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 290.50 ($3.80).

EQN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.16) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price (down from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

LON:EQN traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 236.20 ($3.09). 775,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company has a market capitalization of $841.85 million and a PE ratio of 50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23. Equiniti Group has a 1 year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.50 ($3.70).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

