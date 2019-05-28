E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.58.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

ETFC stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.