Farfetch (FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

FTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Farfetch from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Vitruvian Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $389,905,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 38.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,410,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,381 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth $79,485,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $64,657,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter worth $42,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

