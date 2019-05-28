FGL (FG) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.65.

FG opened at $8.66 on Friday. FGL has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.05.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. FGL had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.36%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy Martin Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,700 in the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,429,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,184,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 781,449 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

