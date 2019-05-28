Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in General Electric (GE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,712 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of General Electric by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 23,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.2% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 2,550,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 411,406 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,318,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,776,000 after buying an additional 227,934 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 758.2% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 307,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,294.0% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.16 price objective (up previously from $1.06) on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock worth $45,535,810. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

