FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,000 JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 63,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPME stock opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/fintrust-capital-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-9000-jpmorgan-diversified-return-u-s-mid-cap-equity-etf-jpme.html.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.