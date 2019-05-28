First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (PFLT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,172,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 90,537 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 378,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFLT stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 8,200 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,057.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,945. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

