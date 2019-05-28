First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 36.88%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of FR opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

In other news, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,489,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,741,000 after purchasing an additional 302,461 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,303,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 357,946 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

