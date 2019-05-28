First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 15,658,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $734,285,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after buying an additional 2,014,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $536,420,000 after buying an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

LOW stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

