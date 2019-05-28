First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,071,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $48,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Yum China by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,785,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,290,000 after buying an additional 6,066,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Yum China by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,804,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,236,000 after buying an additional 4,679,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $120,412,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Yum China by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,162,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 660,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Yum China by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,756,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,903,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $46.07 to $56.06 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $48.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Angela Ai sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $309,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $78,214.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

