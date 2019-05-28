First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 44.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 369,056 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $42,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $92.78 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $2,331,790.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $1,094,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

