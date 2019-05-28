Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 25,544 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,544 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $53,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 205.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of BIO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,558. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $553.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

