Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,925 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 122,100 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,498 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,779 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

