Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/15/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.95 ($104.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.95 ($104.59) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €92.00 ($106.98) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.50 ($100.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.65 ($103.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €86.50 ($100.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FME stock opened at €66.80 ($77.67) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 12-month high of €91.74 ($106.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

