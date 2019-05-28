FY2020 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Increased by Analyst (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 717,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 29,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Devon Energy by 105.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,801 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.