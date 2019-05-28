GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.27.

GLPG opened at $119.34 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,422,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

