Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

