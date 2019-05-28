Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Garmin stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 1-year low of $59.39 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,760,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,737 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

