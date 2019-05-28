General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,435 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 25,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,709,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,535,810. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/general-electric-ge-shares-sold-by-hoylecohen-llc.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.