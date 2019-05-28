Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,651 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $84,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,705,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $209.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.82.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $326,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $2,524,175.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $284.32.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.46 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.01%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

