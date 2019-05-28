GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,079 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 234,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 100,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $398,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

MKSI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.02. 134,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.98. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $31,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

