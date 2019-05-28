GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.35 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.56. 51,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,492. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/ghp-investment-advisors-inc-has-11-35-million-position-in-schwab-u-s-large-cap-value-etf-schv.html.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.