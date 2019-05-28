Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6,726.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

