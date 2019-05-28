GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co dropped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,526.14 ($19.94).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,582 ($20.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, for a total transaction of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

