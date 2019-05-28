Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $83.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 18,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,535,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 816,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,948,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 484,138 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,380. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $12,074,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after buying an additional 924,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

