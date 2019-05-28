GPU Coin Price Reaches $0.0352 on Exchanges (GPU)

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, GPU Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GPU Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 326.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000685 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GPU Coin

GPU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io.

GPU Coin Coin Trading

GPU Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GPU Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GPU Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

