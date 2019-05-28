Grandview Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $252,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 61.1% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 382,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

