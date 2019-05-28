Great Portland Estates (GPOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.15 ($8.76).

GPOR stock opened at GBX 722 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

