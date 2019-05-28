Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 151,978 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 807,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,978 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $14,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,894,000 after purchasing an additional 253,943 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,578,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,391,000 after acquiring an additional 291,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 226,311 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,329,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

