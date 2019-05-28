Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.49. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.78% and a negative return on equity of 71.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 119.50%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

