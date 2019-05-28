Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 54.6% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 845,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 298,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 35.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 46,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.00 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Independent Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Greenleaf Trust Takes Position in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/greenleaf-trust-takes-position-in-deutsche-bank-ag-db.html.

Deutsche Bank Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.