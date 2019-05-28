GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GRFS. BidaskClub downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

GRFS opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

