Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (SUPV) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

SUPV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPV. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

SUPV stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of -0.10.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $102.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

