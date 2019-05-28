Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,081,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,104 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In other news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $542,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.68. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $127.84 and a twelve month high of $154.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/28/hallmark-capital-management-inc-has-16-30-million-holdings-in-reinsurance-group-of-america-inc-rga.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.