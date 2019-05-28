Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $11.71 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $285.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($8.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,796,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $21,262,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,062,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

