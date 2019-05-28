Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 150 Shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $125.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International Inc has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $7,911,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,174,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 163,690 shares of company stock valued at $20,399,160 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

