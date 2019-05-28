Haverford Trust Co. Takes Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,637 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 31,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 72,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.60.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded WP Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on WP Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

