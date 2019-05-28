Head to Head Analysis: Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) and Intrexon (XON)

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) and Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrexon has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Intrexon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -87.00% -77.68% Intrexon -363.14% -26.52% -15.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and Intrexon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million N/A N/A Intrexon $160.57 million 4.70 -$509.34 million ($1.37) -3.42

Tenax Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrexon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Intrexon shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.2% of Intrexon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tenax Therapeutics and Intrexon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrexon 1 1 2 0 2.25

Intrexon has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Given Intrexon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Summary

Intrexon beats Tenax Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

