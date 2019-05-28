Head-To-Head Review: Amgen (AMGN) versus Cellectis (CLLS)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cellectis does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amgen and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.75 billion 4.40 $8.39 billion $14.40 11.89 Cellectis $21.43 million 33.37 -$78.69 million ($1.93) -8.91

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Amgen and Cellectis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 0 8 10 0 2.56 Cellectis 0 2 3 0 2.60

Amgen presently has a consensus target price of $207.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.85%. Cellectis has a consensus target price of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 105.06%. Given Cellectis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cellectis is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 34.00% 71.02% 14.07% Cellectis -401.24% -14.85% -13.24%

Risk & Volatility

Amgen has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amgen beats Cellectis on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

