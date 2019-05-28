Head to Head Review: Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) vs. Erytech Pharma (ERYP)

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Erytech Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Windtree Therapeutics -1,381.09% -126.43% -38.42% Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Windtree Therapeutics and Erytech Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 9.33 -$20.53 million N/A N/A Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 2.90

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Windtree Therapeutics and Erytech Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Erytech Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

