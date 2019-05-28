Head to Head Survey: Pledge Petroleum (PROP) versus International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -28.78, indicating that its share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Flavors & Fragrances has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pledge Petroleum and International Flavors & Fragrances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A International Flavors & Fragrances 2 4 4 0 2.20

International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus price target of $147.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given International Flavors & Fragrances’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Flavors & Fragrances is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and International Flavors & Fragrances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -116.81% International Flavors & Fragrances 7.29% 12.74% 5.67%

Dividends

International Flavors & Fragrances pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pledge Petroleum does not pay a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and International Flavors & Fragrances’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 570.69 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A International Flavors & Fragrances $3.98 billion 3.61 $337.30 million $6.28 21.45

International Flavors & Fragrances has higher revenue and earnings than Pledge Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of International Flavors & Fragrances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

International Flavors & Fragrances beats Pledge Petroleum on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The Frutarom segment creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

