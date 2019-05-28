Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 9,476 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 3.8% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Global Payments by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,752,000 after buying an additional 449,751 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,437,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,852,000 after buying an additional 304,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Payments by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 199,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $622,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,079 shares of company stock valued at $27,503,399. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $152.21. 1,921,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $152.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.10.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

